JR Smith, Jordan Clarkson Join Protests in L.A. After George Floyd's Death

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 31, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 5: Jordan Clarkson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers gives JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers a handshake during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 5, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and NBA free agent JR Smith were among those protesting over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The two basketball stars are just the latest athletes to take to the streets as demonstrations continued to pop up around the country. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Massachusetts to be in Atlanta on Saturday to help coordinate peaceful protests.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three of his colleagues were fired earlier this week after video emerged showing Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd allegedly used a counterfeit bill to purchase cigarettes. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was declared dead at a hospital shortly after. Chauvin, a 44-year-old white man, has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

     

