JR Smith, Jordan Clarkson Join Protests in L.A. After George Floyd's Death

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and NBA free agent JR Smith were among those protesting over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The two basketball stars are just the latest athletes to take to the streets as demonstrations continued to pop up around the country. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Massachusetts to be in Atlanta on Saturday to help coordinate peaceful protests.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three of his colleagues were fired earlier this week after video emerged showing Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd allegedly used a counterfeit bill to purchase cigarettes. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was declared dead at a hospital shortly after. Chauvin, a 44-year-old white man, has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

