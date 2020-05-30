Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Spotted Riding Bikes with J.R. Smith in LA

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 30, 2020

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 07: LeBron James riding a bike through the streets of Akron during his
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James is continuing to put in cardio work during the coronavirus pandemic, and if any Los Angeles Lakers fans are out in the city, they may want to keep an eye out for him.

On Saturday, James was spotted riding bikes with Anthony Davis and current free agent J.R. Smith around L.A, much to the delight of some passersby who spotted the trio. 

James' love for riding his bike is well established at this point in his career. 

The NBA superstar would ride to and from games in Miami as a member of the Heat, and he's consistently spoken of how having a bike as a child gave him freedom. 

James went so far as to donate 240 bikes and helmets to students at the opening of his I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio back in 2018. 

Now as the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way players are able to work out, James is using his bike to get in some exercise with current teammate Davis and Smith, a former teammate of James' with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Smith hasn't played in the NBA this year, but if his conditioning is up to par with arguably the best basketball player in the world, it might be time for some general managers to give him a call.   

Video Play Button

