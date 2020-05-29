Stephen Jackson on George Floyd: I'll Use Everything I Have to Get a Conviction

Danny Johnston/Associated Press

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson held a press conference Friday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jackson said he is prepared to have a hand in bringing the officers to justice (warning: contains profanity):

"I'm gonna use everything I have to get a conviction, to get all these motherf--kers in jail," Jackson said.

Floyd, 46, died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. During Floyd's arrest, officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed. Video showed that Floyd told Chauvin he couldn't breathe on multiple occasions, but Chauvin didn't move his knee, and Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Other officers were also present on the scene, but they did not intervene. Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter Friday.

Jackson stressed the importance of not allowing Floyd's character to be attacked during the aftermath of his death:

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns was also present at the press conference with Jackson.

Floyd's death has led to widespread protests in Minneapolis and its surrounding areas. Some have also looted and burned down stores and local businesses.

The 42-year-old Jackson played in the NBA from 2000 to 2014.

He and Floyd were longtime friends, and he even referred to Floyd as his "twin" since they looked so much alike.

On Thursday, Jackson appeared on The Breakfast Club (h/t TMZ Sports) and said he is "going for" the death penalty against Chauvin.