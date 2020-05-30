Tennessee RB Tim Jordan Arrested on Gun, Marijuana Charges at Traffic Stop

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 30, 2020

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 12: Tim Jordan #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers rushes during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan was arrested on gun- and marijuana-related charges in Lakeland, Florida, per records obtained by Travis Dorman of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Per Dorman, the charges are "carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana."

Police spotted a speeding vehicle moving in and out of the bicycle lane, per Dorman. That vehicle was driven by Jordan, who was accompanied by a 17-year-old male in the passenger seat.

After a search, police found a Ruger pistol without a concealed carry permit, 9.25 grams of marijuana, a scale and small bags.

Per Dorman, a Tennessee spokesperson did not provide comment.

Per the Polk County Sheriff's Office, as of Saturday evening, a $2,000 bond has been paid to release Jordan from Polk County jail. Half of that amount was earmarked toward the firearm charge, with the other $1,000 split evenly over the two drug charges.

The 5'11", 203-pound running back is a rising senior who gained 428 rushing yards and scored one touchdown on 104 carries (4.1 YPC) in 2019. He added six catches for 46 yards.

 

