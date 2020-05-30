Report: Thon Maker's Cousin Makur Doesn't Have Much Interest from NBA Teams

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Makur Maker, the younger cousin of Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker and one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, may not try to jump to the NBA straight from high school like his relative did.

According to Seth Davis of The Athletic, Makur, 19, isn't generating enough interest from the league to warrant his declaring for the draft and may have a complicated path ahead as he considers his options for next season.

