Report: 5-Star SG Jalen Green to Enter G League, Will Skip College Basketball

So much for Jalen Green changing the 2020-21 fortunes for a top college program.

The highly regarded prospect reportedly elected against attending college for at least a year and will instead play in the NBA G League, Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Green has a formal announcement at 1 p.m. ET, where he will make his choice official.

Green checks in at 6'5" and 170 pounds and was a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also the No. 3 overall player, No. 2 combo guard and No. 2 player from the state of California in the 2020 class.

His versatility immediately stands out because he can either handle the ball on the offensive side or hit from deep while playing shooting guard. He can also slash into the lane as either a scorer or facilitator and doesn't hesitate to get out in transition when the opportunity presents itself.

Green brings a high ceiling on the defensive side as well as someone who can rebound from the backcourt, press up on to ball-handlers and contest perimeter shots with his length.

That type of skill set should translate to the professional level even without any collegiate experience.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports cited sources before Green made his decision who called the G League "the favorite" over collegiate suitors such as Auburn and Memphis and noted other top recruits are also considering such a path.

"When the G League announced their intentions of creating a program that would harbor prospects that opted out of college, the salary released to try and entice potential players was $125,000," Daniels wrote. "Sources have indicated to 247Sports that the G League is now willing to pay more for the right prospects."

If Green lives up to the hype as a G League player, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his name atop the 2021 NBA draft board.

Still, his decision surely came as something of a surprise for top colleges who were hoping he would choose them.