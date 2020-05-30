George Kittle's Agent Say He Wants More Than TE Market Money with 49ers Contract

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

George Kittle's agent isn't paying attention to the market for tight ends during contract negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Jack Bechta said he's trying to do a deal that will go beyond making Kittle the league's highest-paid tight end: "I don't care about the tight end market. I'm being paid to do a George Kittle deal."

Silver noted there's been "no movement" in talks since the two sides started discussions about a long-term extension in February.

Rob Gronkowski holds the record for largest total contract by a tight end: a six-year, $54 million extension with the New England Patriots in 2012.

Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers, who signed his one-year franchise tender in April, has the highest average annual salary at the position ($10.6 million). Austin Hooper's free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns gave him the highest guarantee among tight ends ($23 million).

Kittle has established himself as one of the league's best players regardless of position over the past three seasons. He set an NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a season with 1,377 in 2018. The 26-year-old was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded player (95.0) in 2019.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2017, Kittle has one more year remaining on his rookie contract. The two-time Pro Bowler will have a $2.1 million base salary next season.