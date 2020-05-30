Lakers' Alex Caruso Says He Isn't Making a Cameo in LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA fans anticipating at least a cameo appearance from Alex Caruso in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be disappointed.

Appearing on The Lowe Post podcast, the Los Angeles Lakers guard said, "Unfortunately there will not be an AC Fresh cameo in Space Jam."

It will be fascinating to see how LeBron James' version of the Tune Squad hopes to overcome the new Monstars without the imposing presence of Caruso.

The man affectionately nicknamed "Carushow" has become one of the most beloved role players in the NBA. He finished fourth among Western Conference guards in All-Star fan voting, behind only Luka Doncic, James Harden and Damian Lillard.

You would think with the kind of star power Caruso possesses, studio executives would have insisted on including him in the cast.

The world will figure out which NBA players did get the honor of taking part in Space Jam: A New Legacy when the movie hits theaters July 16, 2021.

