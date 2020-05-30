Triple H Jokes About Tom Brady Beating Rob Gronkowski for WWE 24/7 Championship

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

According to Triple H, Rob Gronkowski better watch his back because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end could be in danger of losing the WWE 24/7 Championship to one of his teammates.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Triple H joked that Tom Brady could one day decide to pin Gronkowski for the title (starting at 3:30):

Gronkowski is the longest-reigning 24/7 champion in WWE history at 52 days. He won the crown at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 by pinning Mojo Rawley.

Since returning to the NFL last month, Gronkowski has not defended the championship. The five-time Pro Bowler did appear on Monday's episode of Raw, saying he was ready for any challenge.

The 24/7 Championship has been defended at airports in Saudi Arabia, Drake Maverick's wedding ceremony and Rockefeller Center. A WWE Superstar showing up at a Bucs game during the 2020 season trying to pin Gronkowski would seem appropriate.