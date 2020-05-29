Roosevelt Taylor, Former Bears All-Pro Safety, Dies at Age 82

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 29, 2020

RENSSELAER, IN - AUGUST 1: Defensive back Roosevelt Taylor #24 of the Chicago Bears poses for his team headshot during training camp on August 1, 1964 in Rensselaer, Indiana. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL Photos/Associated Press

Roosevelt Taylor, who led the NFL with nine interceptions while heading up the 1963 league champion Chicago Bears' defensive backfield, died Friday at the age of 82. 

Per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer, Taylor was a first-team All-Pro in 1963 before landing on the second team in 1964 and 1965. He had 23 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in his Bears career, which spanned from 1961-1969.

Taylor finished his NFL tenure with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins, starting for the 1970 NFC Championship finalist 49ers and 1972 NFC champion 'Skins.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

