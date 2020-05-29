UFC's Tyron Woodley Recalls Getting Marijuana for Mike Tyson Ahead of Event

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

UFC star Tyron Woodley appeared on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast this week and told a story about buying Tyson some marijuana in St. Louis.

Woodley discussed the scenario beginning at the 9:40 mark of the following video (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Woodley referred to Tyson as his "idol" and revealed that he asked UFC President Dana White to set up a meeting between him and Tyson when Tyson was in St. Louis for a show. Woodley noted that he later spoke with some of Tyson's representatives to see if there was anything he could get for the former heavyweight boxing champion.

The former UFC welterweight champion said he was told Tyson needed his "medicine" in the form of "Sour Diesel." Woodley didn't initially realize that it was a strain of marijuana until someone else informed him.

Woodley joked about his thought process at the time: "Do I really have to score a nickel bag for Mike Tyson in the streets of Ferguson, [Missouri]?"

Woodley divulged that he was ultimately able to find the Sour Diesel and come through for Tyson.

Tyson, 53, hasn't fought since 2005, but he has been a hot topic of conversation in the sports world recently due to rumors of a potential comeback. Also, Tyson appeared on the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view Double or Nothing on Saturday, and he then appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and got into a scuffle with Chris Jericho.

With Tyson possibly returning to boxing and doing some professional wrestling as well, his star is shining brighter than it has in quite some time.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Woodley is still one of UFC's top stars with a 19-4-1 record despite the fact that he dropped the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in his most recent fight at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Woodley is set to finally make his return to the Octagon more than one year later, as he is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns at UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns on Saturday night.