La Liga to Resume on June 11; Sevilla vs. Real Betis 1st Fixture

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Spanish National Sports Council announced Friday that La Liga will officially resume play on June 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN.

Like most of the world's top soccer leagues, the La Liga season has been suspended since March due to COVID-19. By resuming, it will follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga, which returned to action two weeks ago.

Per the Guardian's Sid Lowe, the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis will be La Liga's first match back June 11.

According to ESPN's Alex Kirkland, the National Sports Council released the following statement: "The Spanish football federation [RFEF] and La Liga have agreed, as part of the Contact Group formed together with the National Sports Council [CSD], the format of the eleven remaining matchdays to complete La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank [the first and second divisions]."

Following Sevilla against Real Betis, several other Matchday 28 games will be played between June 12 and 15, including Real Madrid vs. Eibar and Real Mallorca vs. Barcelona.

The plan is for games to be played every day for more than a month in an effort to complete the 2019-20 season by July 19.

As is the case with the Bundesliga, all matches will be played without fans in attendance. Kirkland noted that the possibility of at least some fans attending matches early next season hasn't yet been ruled out, although it depends on the progression of the pandemic.

While the schedule for the remainder of the season will be compact, teams will get at least 72 hours to rest in between matches in an effort to lessen the likelihood of injuries.

Also, clubs will begin full training sessions on June 1, giving them 10 days to get prepared before the season officially resumes.

Barcelona are atop the table with 58 points through 27 matches. They are followed closely by Real Madrid with 56 points. Sevilla are much further back in third with 47 points.