Jim Harbaugh Analyzes His Cartwheel in Jaydon Hood's Michigan Commitment Video

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh can neither confirm nor deny the video of him performing a celebratory cartwheel and shouting "Go Blue!" had anything to do with getting the commitment of a big-time recruit.

The Michigan coach certainly can't say if that particular recruit was linebacker Jaydon Hood out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who committed to the Wolverines on Monday.

Harbaugh can, however, discuss the cartwheel itself, and there is plenty to break down there.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Harbaugh noted the act left plenty to be desired.

"I was a little disappointed I didn't get my legs up more to a 90-degree angle," Harbaugh said. "... It was a gymnastics move. I didn't give myself a very high point-grade for that."

Were the coach indeed celebrating Hood, it wouldn't take much explaining.

A 247Sports 4-star recruit, Hood chose Michigan over offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. At 6'1", 212 pounds, he seems ready to handle the rigors of college football, and as the No. 11 inside linebacker in the country for the class of 2021, it likely won't take much for him to see the field.

Of course, NCAA rules forbid Harbaugh from saying anything about that just yet. After his disastrous attempt at acrobatics, it may need to institute new rules on cartwheels performed by coaches as well.