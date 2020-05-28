Pirates' Felipe Vazquez Facing Additional Child Pornography Charge in St. Louis

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez works against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is reportedly facing one count of furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile in St. Louis.

Rich Cholodofsky of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported the news, noting Vazquez is facing the Class A misdemeanor in Missouri after court records from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office revealed police said Vazquez sent pornographic pictures of himself to a then-15-year-old girl when his team was in St. Louis for a game against the Cardinals.

Cholodofsky noted Vazquez was also charged with statutory sexual assault, possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in September for alleged improper sexual conduct with a then-13-year-old girl.

Police also filed charges against him in Florida, where he has another home. 

Vazquez has been held in county jail since the arrest.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said he believes the victim in the St. Louis-based charges is the same one from the Pennsylvania and Florida charges.

Video Play Button

Defense attorney Gary Gerson previously claimed in court documents that the victim lied about her age and led Vazquez to believe she was an adult.

Vazquez's major league career started in 2015. He has pitched for the Pirates and Washington Nationals.

