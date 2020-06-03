Joe Burrow's Game-Worn LSU Cleats from Championship Season Auction for $31K

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It's gotta be the shoes.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow produced one of the best-ever seasons by a college quarterback with the LSU Tigers in 2019, and the 2020 No. 1 overall pick auctioned the cleats he wore in every game of his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign for $31,000 through the All In Challenge.

Burrow's auction closed Wednesday night after beginning at $5,000 and garnering 25 bids.

The Ohio native threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on eye-popping 76.3 percent accuracy as the top-ranked Tigers went undefeated and captured the College Football Playoff National Championship:

The All In Challenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin April 14 with the goal to raise "tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created" through auctioned items and experiences from celebrities across the entertainment landscape.

Burrow raised more than $350,000 for a food pantry in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, during his Heisman acceptance speech in December and has aided in COVID-19 awareness:

The All In Challenge has netted more than $55 million thus far. All proceeds will go toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.