Warriors Reportedly Hope to Have Workouts at Facility as Early as Next Week

The Golden State Warriors may be able to resume team activities at Chase Center as early next week.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are seeking approval from county health officials to begin voluntary workouts following San Francisco Mayor London Breed's announcement that sports can restart with no spectators on June 15.

Multiple teams across the NBA have already received local clearance to reopen their facilities, including the California-based Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

While there are still no assurances that the 2019-20 NBA season will resume, the Warriors are hoping to become the next team to begin group activities while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Per Letourneau:

"The reopening of Chase Center will be an important resource for Warriors players who’ve struggled to find places to work out and get up shots. Given that gyms are closed and many of Golden State’s players live in San Francisco apartments, they’ve had to get creative to stay in game shape, working out with their own body weight, asking friends for permission to private gyms and even joining the franchise’s Peloton group."

The league is still exploring a plan to conclude the 2019-20 season and crown a champion using bubble sites in which teams would remain isolated from the public and tested periodically. The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, remains one of the top locations the league is considering, with NBA officials confirming they have begun exploratory discussions with Disney.

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly hopes to make a decision on whether or not the league will continue play this summer by early to mid-June.

During a call with general managers Thursday, Silver said there would not be a return-to-play vote during Friday's Board of Governors call, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA season has been on hiatus since March 11 following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's confirmed positive test for COVID-19.