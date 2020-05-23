NBA Begins 'Exploratory Conversations' About Restarting Season at Disney World

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA's possible return continues to gain steam, the league has reached out to Walt Disney Company to discuss playing the remainder of its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, per league spokesperson Mike Bass.

Per Bass, the league hopes to resume the season in late July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.