NBA Begins 'Exploratory Conversations' About Restarting Season at Disney World

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: A pedestrian walks past the NBA store on 5th Avenue on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA's possible return continues to gain steam, the league has reached out to Walt Disney Company to discuss playing the remainder of its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, per league spokesperson Mike Bass.

Per Bass, the league hopes to resume the season in late July.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

