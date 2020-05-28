Clippers' Patrick Beverley Speaks on NBA's Potential Return and COVID-19 Testing

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said Wednesday he won't return to the team's practice facility until he receives more information about the NBA's plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beverley told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter he's confident the Clippers' facilities are the "cleanest place in L.A." but that he's going to exercise caution for health reasons.

"I'm eager to play, ready to play, excited to play," he said. "I just want things to kinda calm down a little bit more and kinda go back to normal before we get to jumping in cold tubs, hot tubs, laundry being done and all that type of stuff. I wanna be prepared. It's not for my health, but for the people I interact with, friends and family."

Beverley said it's "sad" he's been finding out updates about the NBA's return-to-play plans via Twitter rather than directly from the league itself.

"Let us know. Don't just string us along," the 31-year-old Chicago native said. "If the NBA's starting, if the NBA's finished, just let us know. I challenge the NBA. We put blood, sweat and tears for this league, and we feel there should be a certain amount of respect that we should be knowing what's going on."

Beverley added he's prepared to take the "necessary" step of consistent COVID-19 testing in order to play.

Here's a look at the complete conversation with SVP:

The Clippers owned the second-best record in the Western Conference at 44-20 when NBA play was halted March 11. They trailed only the rival Los Angeles Lakers (49-14).

Those teams along with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) will be the top championship contenders if the league does return to finish the 2019-20 campaign.

