    Report: Wes Matthews to Decline $2.7M Bucks Contract Option Amid Lakers Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Wesley Matthews' time with the Milwaukee Bucks appears to be over.

    The Marquette product will decline to exercise his $2.7 million player option for the 2020-21 campaign to become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday.

    This comes after Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in bringing Matthews aboard as a potential replacement for Danny Green.

    Matthews has played for a number of teams during his career, which started in 2009-10 when he was a member of the Utah Jazz. He has since suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Bucks.

    While Matthews was not as consistent of a scorer in 2019-20 as he was in his prime, he averaged double-figure scoring totals nine straight seasons following his rookie campaign. He scored as many as 16.4 points a night in 2013-14 when he was on the Trail Blazers and even posted 12.2 points per game in 2018-19 when he played for three teams.

    It was with that resume as a backdrop that the Bucks signed him heading into a championship-or-bust 2019-20 season. The move made sense considering Matthews is someone who can take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo with his outside shooting and relieve some of the defensive pressure on his teammates.

    Matthews held opponents to 4.9 percent worse shooting than their normal averages last season, per NBA.com, which helped make up for his own drop in offensive production. He was still a solid outside shooter at 36.4 percent, but his scoring fell to 7.4 points per game behind 39.6 percent shooting from the field.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Matthews is past his prime at 34 years old, but he is still a capable rotational piece because of his solid defense and outside shooting. If he can maintain those skills while other players carry the offense, he can help the Lakers or whichever team he joins compete for a playoff spot in 2020-21.

    Related

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Anthony Davis will decline his $28.7M player option to become an unrestricted free agent (Yahoo)

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Rockets star is 'increasingly uneasy' of team's ability to compete and is considering 'pushing' to play elsewhere

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      The idea of reuniting with KD is 'resonating' with Rockets star, but teams have not discussed a trade yet

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report