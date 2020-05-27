Report: Ex-Mavericks G Jason Terry Accepts Assistant Coaching Job at Arizona

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jason Terry is reportedly heading back to his alma mater to join the coaching staff.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Terry will join the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team as an assistant coach. He was the assistant general manager of the Texas Legends, who are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania noted an announcement is expected Thursday.

