Report: Ex-Mavericks G Jason Terry Accepts Assistant Coaching Job at Arizona

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 02: Jason Terry #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 2, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jason Terry is reportedly heading back to his alma mater to join the coaching staff.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Terry will join the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team as an assistant coach. He was the assistant general manager of the Texas Legends, who are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania noted an announcement is expected Thursday.  

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

