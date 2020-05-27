Franklin: Saquon Barkley Asked to Join Penn State Coaching Staff for Spring

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 28, 2020

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions points to running back Saquon Barkley #26 as they walk off the field after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Had Penn State's spring training camp gone on as planned this year, the Nittany Lions might have had a familiar face holding a clipboard on the sidelines.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was in talks with his alma mater to join the coaching staff for the offseason workouts before the coronavirus pandemic changed the sports landscape. 

Penn State head coach James Franklin confirmed the plan to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy:

"Saquon reached out to me and his plan was to come and spend spring ball with us as a coach. He wanted to sit in all of the coaches meetings to see how we came up with the game plan, how we watch film and all the things we discuss.

"He wanted to be able to learn football and view it through a different lens because he thought that would help his growth, and he'd be able to go back and have a bigger impact with the Giants. He could see how coaches assess things and why."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

