Dana White Announces Full UFC 250 Card, Featuring Nunes vs. Spencer

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer's featherweight championship bout will headline UFC 250, president Dana White revealed Wednesday on SportsCenter.

White also revealed the full main card for the event, set for June 6 in Las Vegas:

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Sean O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland.

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

All of the fights had previously been announced. There will also be several undercards, which will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ before the main card.

UFC is set to make its return to Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night, its fourth event in May. White has kept a steady stream of action going since returning earlier this month with UFC 249, taking advantage of the vacuum without sports to draw attention to the events.

Nunes will be getting another opportunity to be the main event on a pay-per-view card after being a co-main or one of the earlier bouts on the main card her last three fights. She is coming off a unanimous decision over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245, her 10th straight victory.

Spencer's only loss as a pro came at UFC 240 when she was defeated by Cris Cyborg. She rebounded with a victory over Zarah Fairn in February to gain her title shot.