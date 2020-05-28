2020 NBA Mock Draft: Breakdown of Top PG Prospects and 1st-Round Predictions

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The 2020 draft class looks ready to leave an indelible mark on NBA backcourts.

If our mock selection order proves accurate, four of the top 11 picks will be either lead or combo guards. They might not all end up as starting floor generals, but each one has the ability to have that kind of future.

After running through this mock, we'll take a closer look at that quartet of point guards.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. Charlotte Hornets: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

From full-court outlets to pinpoint touch passes, LaMelo Ball can find open teammates anywhere on the court and feed them with either hand. As soon as the 18-year-old steps foot on the NBA hardwood, he'll be among the league's 10 or 15 best passers.

To have his vision and creativity as a 6'7" teenager is almost unfair and points to a skyscraper's ceiling.

"Players of his size who have plus athleticism, can handle the ball and fire laser beams all over the court are extremely rare," The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote. "You grab them when you can and then deal with the warts."

Ball has warts—shot selection and defensive effort chief among them—but he might have as much upside as any player in the draft.

Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Killian Hayes might be a reliable three-ball away from having a fascinating NBA future.

Already, the French floor general is trending up draft boards because of an intriguing offensive arsenal and a willingness to compete on defense. His skill level jumps off the screen, as the 18-year-old has slippery handles, the ability to play at different speeds and fancy footwork on take-offs, step-backs and side-step threes.

"Hayes has built a strong case in a draft loaded with uncertainty, averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists on 59.1 percent true shooting between the EuroCup, the German BBL and the German Cup," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Only six NCAA freshmen since 1992-93 have matched those numbers, among them Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball, Jameer Nelson and Jason Williams."

Hayes isn't an explosive athlete, and he couldn't always separate from Bundesliga defenders, which points to potential issues against NBA stoppers. Developing his outside shot will be critical, but he's one of the easiest players to envision settling into a starting or featured-reserve role for the next decade-plus.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Teams that need a ton of scoring from this position will probably look elsewhere, but Tyrese Haliburton can scratch most any other itch.

He could challenge Ball for the best dime-dropper crown in this draft, has great size for the position and splashed 42.6 percent of his triples over two seasons with the Cyclones. Haliburton is always looking for the hit-ahead pass, and he sees the floor well enough to consistently deliver on-time and on-target passes.

His lack of blow-by burst is a worry, as it probably caps his potential as an individual shot-creator and scorer. His jumper, while accurate, also has a slow release, so he could have trouble developing a reliable pull-up.

He doesn't have the highest ceiling in the draft, but his floor rivals that of almost anyone else.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

As the featured face of a Tar Heels team that had a disastrous season, Cole Anthony's stock took a significant hit over the past year. Shooting 38 percent from the field and nearly matching his 88 assists with 77 turnovers didn't exactly do wonders for his stat sheet.

But UNC's lack of scoring support and spacing didn't help. Plus, it's hard to treat the year as a major disappointment when Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a freshman in the ACC.

"He took a lot of heat for the team for not doing well," ESPN's Jay Bilas told 247Sports' Kevin Flaherty. "But, man, they were a helluva lot better when he was in there. When he played against high-profile opponents, he played very well most of the time. ... I thought he was a top-five pick before the season, and I haven't really changed my mind."

Anthony has one of the widest draft ranges of the lottery prospects. He could be one of the first players off the board, or he might be one of the last to go in the lottery. He's a gifted, skilled scorer, but front offices must decide how much his game can help an NBA team.