UFC Files for UFSEA Trademarks for Events, Merchandise Amid Fight Island Buzz

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

The UFC has filed for four new trademark applications for "UFSEA," per Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Law Firm, PLLC:

As noted by Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting, the UFC also submitted an application for "Fight Island" on April 13.

"Though it is unclear if the 'UFSEA' and 'Fight Island' trademarks are related, there is also identical language in the May 19 and April 13 in filings for merchandise including apparel, promotional material, and towels," Lee wrote.



As noted by ESPN, UFC President Dana White has spoken about holding events on a private island amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"White has said the concept of fighting on an island outside the United States is to circumvent the traveling restrictions his international fighters would face in this country because of the coronavirus pandemic. So we know there will be an international flavor.

"He also said there are hotels on the island. He said the infrastructure should be completed by mid-June, but he's not sure if the first card will be that weekend or at the end of June."

The UFC has held events in Florida in May but without fans.

Many questions remain about Fight Island, such as its location and who will take part in fights there. But the UFC appears as if it's taking another step closer toward making Fight Island a reality based off the trademark news.

For now, the UFC is set to hold "UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns" at the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday and UFC 250 at the same location on Saturday, June 6. The Nevada State Athletic Commission granted approval for those events to run in the state on Wednesday, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Per the UFC website, there are no confirmed upcoming events after UFC 250 as of now.