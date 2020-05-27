Report: NBA Not Expected to Finalize Return-to-Play Plan During Friday's Call

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

When the NBA Board of Governors speaks to commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, the call is not expected to include a finalized return-to-play plan.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association and teams are still discussing how to incorporate the "three most serious plans" to potentially bring the NBA back to finish this season.

