Report: NBA Not Expected to Finalize Return-to-Play Plan During Friday's Call

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

When the NBA Board of Governors speaks to commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, the call is not expected to include a finalized return-to-play plan. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association and teams are still discussing how to incorporate the "three most serious plans" to potentially bring the NBA back to finish this season. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking Every NBA No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    @AndrewDBailey looks at the best No. 1 draft picks of the last 20 years ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every NBA No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Considering Group Stage 😮

    Silver wants GM feedback on 'group stage' format where the 20 best teams would be placed into four groups

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Considering Group Stage 😮

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Questions About Anthony Edwards

    @Jonwass dives deep on a controversial top prospect 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Questions About Anthony Edwards

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    The Basketball Tournament 2020 Announces Format, Safety Plan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Basketball Tournament 2020 Announces Format, Safety Plan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report