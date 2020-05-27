'Terrace House' Cancels Season's Last Episodes After Hana Kimura's Death

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced Wednesday that it will not air the remaining episodes of the Tokyo 2019-20 season of reality show Terrace House following the death of wrestler and cast member Hana Kimura.

According to TMZ Sports, Fuji Television released the following statement: "We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family. Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response."

Kimura, who wrestled in Japan's Stardom promotion, was found dead at the age of 22 on Saturday. It is believed that Kimura committed suicide as a result of cyberbullying, per TMZ.

Prior to her death, Kimura tweeted: "Every day, I receive nearly 100 honest opinions and I cannot deny that I get hurt."

Kimura was reportedly bullied on social media after an incident that occurred on Terrace House between her and a co-star.

While Terrace House originated in Japan, it gained popularity globally because of its presence on the Netflix streaming platform.

Kimura was the daughter of former wrestler Kyoko Kimura. She broke into wrestling in 2016 and competed for multiple promotions, including Wrestle-1 and Stardom.