Pistons Rumors: Tony Snell Will Exercise $12.1M Contract Option for 2020-21

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tony Snell is sticking with the Detroit Pistons.

The veteran wing will exercise his $12.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic on Sunday.

Snell, 29, signed a four-year, $46 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017 before the Bucks traded him and a first-round pick to the Pistons for Jon Leuer in a salary dump ahead of the 2019-20 season. Leuer was cut shortly thereafter and announced his retirement in May.

Snell, meanwhile, spent most of the 2019-20 season as a starter, averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. It was about the norm for Snell, who has provided solid defense and three-point shooting in stints with the Chicago Bulls, Bucks and Pistons.

That makes him a nice piece for the rebuilding Pistons even if his ideal role in the future is coming off the bench. That could be his role next season with young players like Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown available on the wing.

The Pistons may also address the position in the draft or free agency. But Snell is a nice stopgap if they don't.