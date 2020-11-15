    Pistons Rumors: Tony Snell Will Exercise $12.1M Contract Option for 2020-21

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tony Snell #17 of the Detroit Pistons in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2020 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Pistons 96-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Tony Snell is sticking with the Detroit Pistons.

    The veteran wing will exercise his $12.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic on Sunday.

    Snell, 29, signed a four-year, $46 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017 before the Bucks traded him and a first-round pick to the Pistons for Jon Leuer in a salary dump ahead of the 2019-20 season. Leuer was cut shortly thereafter and announced his retirement in May.

    Snell, meanwhile, spent most of the 2019-20 season as a starter, averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. It was about the norm for Snell, who has provided solid defense and three-point shooting in stints with the Chicago Bulls, Bucks and Pistons. 

    That makes him a nice piece for the rebuilding Pistons even if his ideal role in the future is coming off the bench. That could be his role next season with young players like Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown available on the wing. 

    The Pistons may also address the position in the draft or free agency. But Snell is a nice stopgap if they don't. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Anthony Davis will decline his $28.7M player option to become an unrestricted free agent (Yahoo)

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Russell Westbrook

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Rockets star is 'increasingly uneasy' of team's ability to compete and is considering 'pushing' to play elsewhere

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      The idea of reuniting with KD is 'resonating' with Rockets star, but teams have not discussed a trade yet

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report