Departed Soles Brewery Pokes Fun at Astros with 'Trash Can Banger' Beer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: A fan bangs on his hat in the shape of a trash can as Aledmys Diaz #16 of the Houston Astros looks on from the on deck circle against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at CoolToday Park on March 10, 2020 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Even breweries are making fun of the sign-stealing Houston Astros.

Departed Soles Brewery, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, has released a new hazy IPA called the Trash Can Banger. And yes, you guessed it, it is very clearly inspired by the Astros.

In the Instagram post unveiling the new brew, Departed Soles had some fun describing its latest concoction: "Some of you may have already gotten the Signs that this was coming today, but beer releases are like a pitcher's arsenal, and you never really know what's coming and when... unless, of course, you cheat."

They added: "And, well, we don't mean to breg, man, but this new beer is Reddickulous, and you won't want to miss it!"

The puns were flowing like an open tap. They didn't mention any ideal food or snack pairings, but the concept alone might be enough to help New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers fans wash away the bitter taste from their mouths. 

