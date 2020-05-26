Oklahoma Announces Voluntary Football Workouts Will Begin July 1

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts to a call during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The University of Oklahoma announced it will reopen for voluntary football workouts, beginning July 1. 

"As we have planned for the re-opening of our facilities, the health of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority," director of athletics Joe Castiglione said. "It is the principal that has guided every step of our meticulous process. At OU, we are fortunate to have one of the most respected teams of doctors and athletic trainers in the country. We have looked to them for direction in our preparation and protocols. They will continue to play an important role in the weeks leading up to our opening and beyond.

"We believe in our approach and are convinced that it best positions our student-athletes and staff for long-term success. It is with great excitement that we look forward to their return in preparation for the upcoming sports seasons."

Student-athletes who choose to return for the workouts will undergo medical testing and observation by Oklahoma doctors. The school says players will be "continuously monitored and will be expected to adhere to a number of safety protocols and guidelines."

   

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    100 Days Out: CFB Names, Games, Storylines We're Most Excited for

    College Football logo
    College Football

    100 Days Out: CFB Names, Games, Storylines We're Most Excited for

    Chip Patterson
    via CBSSports.com

    Tight ends, wide receivers and OU Pro Bowlers

    Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
    Oklahoma Sooners Football

    Tight ends, wide receivers and OU Pro Bowlers

    OUInsider
    via OUInsider

    Big 12 to wait on announcing game times for 2020 football season

    Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
    Oklahoma Sooners Football

    Big 12 to wait on announcing game times for 2020 football season

    Brayden Conover
    via Sooners Wire

    Kenneth Murray, Kaylee Dao Among Nominees for 2020 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

    Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
    Oklahoma Sooners Football

    Kenneth Murray, Kaylee Dao Among Nominees for 2020 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

    AllSooners
    via AllSooners