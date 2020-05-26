Oklahoma Announces Voluntary Football Workouts Will Begin July 1

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The University of Oklahoma announced it will reopen for voluntary football workouts, beginning July 1.

"As we have planned for the re-opening of our facilities, the health of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority," director of athletics Joe Castiglione said. "It is the principal that has guided every step of our meticulous process. At OU, we are fortunate to have one of the most respected teams of doctors and athletic trainers in the country. We have looked to them for direction in our preparation and protocols. They will continue to play an important role in the weeks leading up to our opening and beyond.

"We believe in our approach and are convinced that it best positions our student-athletes and staff for long-term success. It is with great excitement that we look forward to their return in preparation for the upcoming sports seasons."

Student-athletes who choose to return for the workouts will undergo medical testing and observation by Oklahoma doctors. The school says players will be "continuously monitored and will be expected to adhere to a number of safety protocols and guidelines."

