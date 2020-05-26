Damian Lillard: I Won't Play in NBA Restart If Blazers Don't Have Playoff Hopes

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Tuesday he won't play if the NBA's plan to resume the 2019-20 season doesn't give the team a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Lillard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that [expletive] in there."

The Blazers were 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference when the season was halted March 11.

