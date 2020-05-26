Damian Lillard: I Won't Play in NBA Restart If Blazers Don't Have Playoff Hopes

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Tuesday he won't play if the NBA's plan to resume the 2019-20 season doesn't give the team a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Lillard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that [expletive] in there."

The Blazers were 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference when the season was halted March 11.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

