Pistons Rumors: DET to Hire GM to Work Alongside Senior Advisor Ed Stefanski

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly looking to hire a full-time general manager who will work alongside Ed Stefanski in the front office.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons will start contacting potential candidates to set up interviews this week.

Stefanski, whose official title is senior advisor, has been running Detroit's basketball operations department since Stan Van Gundy was fired in May 2018.

According to Wojnarowski, the Pistons general manager will work next to Stefanski and head coach Dwane Casey on roster personnel matters.

The Pistons were in the midst of one of their worst years ever when play was suspended in March. Their .303 winning percentage is the sixth-lowest in franchise history. Their 20-46 overall record is the fifth-worst in the NBA this season.

Detroit took steps toward beginning a rebuild in February when Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The franchise has only made the postseason twice since the 2009-10 season and hasn't advanced past the first round since reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2008.