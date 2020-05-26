Daniel Abt Suspended by Audi Formula E After Cheating in Esports Charity Race

Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

The Audi Formula E team has suspended driver Daniel Abt for cheating during an esports charity race over the weekend.

Audi announced Abt's punishment in an official statement on Tuesday, via ESPN.com: "Daniel Abt did not drive his car in qualifying and the race at the fifth event of the Race at Home Challenge on May 23 himself, but let a professional sim-racer do so. He directly apologised for this on the following day and accepted the disqualification."

Per Alan Baldwin of Reuters, Abt used professional gamer Lorenz Hoerzing as his ringer during Sunday's Race at Home Challenge event.

"I did not take it as seriously as I should have," Abt said in a statement, via Reuters. "I am especially sorry about this because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation. I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste but it was never meant with any bad intention."

Fellow driver Jean-Eric Vergne raised suspicions during the race.

"Please ask Daniel Abt to put his Zoom next time he's driving. ... I'm pretty sure he wasn't in," Vergne said, via CBS Sports' Chris Bengel.

Abt was also ordered to pay €10,000 as part of his punishment. The 27-year-old finished third in qualifying and came in second place during the race. He has been racing for Audi's Formula E team since the 2016-17 season.