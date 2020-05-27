B/R NBA Staff: 7 Trade Ideas to Get Stars New Sidekicks

0 of 7

David Sherman/Getty Images

The trade machine's presence has grown exponentially in the modern era of social media discourse, almost to a satirical degree. But with the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic, the trading block will be many teams' most valuable tool for filling cracks in the future foundation.

So the trade machine is where we turn.

For those lucky few with a superstar in tow, finding the perfect complement is critical. After all, Michael Jordan never won a playoff series before adding Scottie Pippen in 1987-88. Kobe Bryant never won a series without Shaquille O'Neal or Pau Gasol. Only three teams in the past 15 seasons have managed an NBA Finals victory with just one All-Star (Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks).

Even the all-time greats needed help, and we're happy to oblige the next generation, whether with a complementary All-Star or a high-end role player.

Here are seven trades to support some of the league's top stars and thrust their teams toward contention in 2020-21.

Alan Sepinwall, the chief TV critic for “Rolling Stone” magazine (and long-suffering New York Knicks fan), joins “The Full 48 with Howard Beck” to offer suggestions for binge-watching during the NBA shutdown, how binge-watching has changed television and the long-awaited return of the NBA.