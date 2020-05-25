Jimbo Fisher Talks Texas A&M Return, COVID-19 Testing and 2020 CFB Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is following proper precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he believes the football season will go continue as scheduled.

Fisher discussed the return to the field Monday on ESPN's First Take, including his team's plans in the coming weeks (h/t Nick Kosko of 247Sports):

"Right now we're planning on coming back June 8th. Our freshmen did report and are actually coming in today. We have testing for them and everything set up. We're going to monitor them daily and our upperclassmen are coming back next week and they can start voluntary workouts next week. We have testing for everybody."

The NCAA Division I Council recently approved voluntary athletic activities in football and basketball starting June 1, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Fisher predicted they would get back to "normal summer activities" in July. That could help the team prepare for regular-season play during the fall despite some doubts.

"Everything is going as expected," the coach said. "I believe we're going to have a normal year, but we're in unprecedented times so we have to do unprecedented things."

Video Play Button

He added the program will take safety measures, including testing and temperature checks in the team facility.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its regular season on September 5 against Abilene Christian.

Related

    Reggie Bush: Money Is 'Going to Destroy Some' College Athletes

    'Guidance is the one thing that young athletes coming through the college system miss on so much'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Reggie Bush: Money Is 'Going to Destroy Some' College Athletes

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger and Peyton Win 🏆

    Tiger and Peyton Manning beat Mickelson and Tom Brady to win Capital One’s The Match and raise $20M for COVID-19 relief 💰

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Tiger and Peyton Win 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Future of Sports in the Pandemic

    Capital One's The Match sheds light on how sports can take place during the coronavirus ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Future of Sports in the Pandemic

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star DT Reveals Final Teams

    LSU and Auburn headline 2021 DT Leonard Taylor's top five schools

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5-Star DT Reveals Final Teams

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report