Jimbo Fisher Talks Texas A&M Return, COVID-19 Testing and 2020 CFB Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is following proper precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he believes the football season will go continue as scheduled.

Fisher discussed the return to the field Monday on ESPN's First Take, including his team's plans in the coming weeks (h/t Nick Kosko of 247Sports):

"Right now we're planning on coming back June 8th. Our freshmen did report and are actually coming in today. We have testing for them and everything set up. We're going to monitor them daily and our upperclassmen are coming back next week and they can start voluntary workouts next week. We have testing for everybody."

The NCAA Division I Council recently approved voluntary athletic activities in football and basketball starting June 1, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Fisher predicted they would get back to "normal summer activities" in July. That could help the team prepare for regular-season play during the fall despite some doubts.

"Everything is going as expected," the coach said. "I believe we're going to have a normal year, but we're in unprecedented times so we have to do unprecedented things."

He added the program will take safety measures, including testing and temperature checks in the team facility.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its regular season on September 5 against Abilene Christian.