Chael Sonnen Rips Jon Jones for Public UFC Negotiations in 'Bad Guy Inc.' Video

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Chael Sonnen continued his feud with Jon Jones this weekend, discussing the UFC star in his latest Bad Guy Inc. video on YouTube:

The video discussed Jones recently tweeting to complain about his lack of pay from UFC.

"The UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight," Jones wrote.

Sonnen explained why this wasn't the best move financially (via MMA Fighting):

"Let the public take it to the UFC, and the chain of events is the UFC has to like it enough that they call you⁠—they call you. They call you? Boom, you’ve got them. Now we can talk money. You call them? You don't get to talk money. It doesn't work that way. Jon did everything out of order. Proof that he did everything out of order is that he didn't get what he wanted."

He continued to mock Jones on Twitter, referencing his past legal trouble that includes a DUI charge and receiving probation for leaving the scene of an accident.

"NOBODY is gonna care if you WALK AWAY from the UFC, Dum-Dum Just promise not to DRIVE AWAY, ok???" Sonnen wrote.

This mockery is a continuation of a back-and-forth from earlier this month.

Sonnen discussed Jones in a potential bout against Francis Ngannou on Beyond the Fight, which caused Jones to fire back while referring to him as "man boobs."



It then led to a series of comebacks from Sonnen, often referencing the fighter's legal trouble.

"You're the only fighter in UFC history w/more Mug Shots than Al Capone," Sonnen tweeted.

Jones won the head-to-head battle in the Octagon in 2013 during the only bout between these two competitors, but the rivalry has continued after Sonnen's retirement from the sport.