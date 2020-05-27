Ranking Every No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Since 2000

3 of 9

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

15. Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2014 (traded to Minnesota Timberwolves)

Andrew Wiggins has piled up plenty of basic numbers over the course of his six NBA seasons. In fact, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Tracy McGrady are the only players in league history to total as many points, rebounds, assists and steals through their age-24 seasons.

But Wiggins is the only member of that group with a below-average BPM during the relevant time period, and that may not be particularly surprising given his volume of shots and a minus-2.9 relative true shooting percentage.

It's possible that Wiggins was simply miscast as a No. 1 option. It will be fascinating to see how he meshes with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But for now, the numbers on the record aren't as pretty as they may appear on the surface.

14. Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers, 2007

Not including cumulative numbers like wins over replacement player and win shares was a boon for Greg Oden, who only managed 105 career games in the NBA.

Injuries, of course, were the problem for Oden, who simply couldn't stay healthy once he joined the league. And that's even sadder when you look back on the glimpses he provided in his first two campaigns.

In 2008-09 and 2009-10, Oden played 1,816 minutes, had a plus-6.9 relative true shooting percentage and averaged 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.

Dwight Howard was the only player in the league who matched Oden's per-75-possession averages of 17.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over that span.

13. Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets, 2000

Kenyon Martin may not have reached superstar status at any point, but 15 seasons and a double-digit scoring average undoubtedly qualifies as a successful NBA career.

The one-time All-Star was a key cog for two New Jersey Nets squads that made the Finals and a perennial playoff contender in Denver.

Over his 10-year peak from 2001-02 to 2010-11, Martin had an above-average BPM and a plus-2.0 net rating swing.

12. Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee Bucks, 2005

Andrew Bogut essentially had two NBA careers: one before the gruesome arm injury and one after.

Over a five-season stretch from 2006-07 to 2010-11, Bogut averaged 13.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks. He even made an All-NBA team in 2009-10.

Then, the injury happened and set him on a different course. And fortunately, it led him to the Golden State Warriors superteam led by Stephen Curry.

in 2014-15, Bogut had a plus-9.6 net rating swing and helped Golden State secure its first ring of the Splash Brothers era. His ability to act as an offensive hub around which Curry and Klay Thompson could cut was part of what made that offense so dynamic.

11. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, 2019

The same caveat that applied to Fultz and Ayton works here. Zion Williamson can make up plenty of ground over the next few years, especially if he makes a few playoff runs.

And honestly, the fact that he's already 11th despite that disadvantage is impressive.

As a rookie, almost everything that made Zion a phenom at Duke has seemed to translate to the NBA. His second jump might already be unrivaled. His end-to-end speed is alarming for a player his size (6'6", 285 lbs). His vertical explosiveness doesn't seem possible. And perhaps most importantly, he has a feel for the game that most don't develop until well into their careers.

All that has led to absurd averages of 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in just 29.7 minutes per game (27.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per 75 possessions) and a plus-13.6 net rating swing.

