NASCAR's Denny Hamlin's Crew Chief Faces 4-Race Suspension for Tungsten Issue

Denny Hamlin's chances of winning Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway were basically gone before the event started, and crew chief Chris Gabehart is reportedly looking at a four-race suspension.

As the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) detailed, a piece of tungsten came off Hamlin's car during the pace laps. That meant he had to return to pit road so it could be put back in place, and he didn't return until eight laps were in the book.

What's more, NASCAR's rules stipulate tungsten coming off a car means a four-race suspension for the crew chief.

