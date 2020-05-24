NASCAR's Denny Hamlin's Crew Chief Faces 4-Race Suspension for Tungsten Issue

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

Denny Hamlin drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin's chances of winning Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway were basically gone before the event started, and crew chief Chris Gabehart is reportedly looking at a four-race suspension.

As the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) detailed, a piece of tungsten came off Hamlin's car during the pace laps. That meant he had to return to pit road so it could be put back in place, and he didn't return until eight laps were in the book.

What's more, NASCAR's rules stipulate tungsten coming off a car means a four-race suspension for the crew chief.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

