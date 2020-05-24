Report: Knicks Players Told to Prepare to Train for 2020 Season in Early June

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is shown in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly ramping up for a return to play this summer.

According to SNY's Ian Begley and Scott Thompson, "some Knicks players have been told recently to be ready to report to train in early June."

That would track with a tweet from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie last week:

                         

