Report: Knicks Players Told to Prepare to Train for 2020 Season in Early June

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly ramping up for a return to play this summer.

According to SNY's Ian Begley and Scott Thompson, "some Knicks players have been told recently to be ready to report to train in early June."

That would track with a tweet from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie last week:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.