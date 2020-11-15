Bulls Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. to Exercise $28.5M Contract Option for 2020-21

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Otto Porter Jr. will remain with the Chicago Bulls for at least another season after exercising his $28.5 million player option for 2020-21, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Porter is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season, which was supposed to be his first full year with the Bulls after joining the team in a midseason trade in February 2019.

Just nine games into the season, the forward suffered a fracture in his foot that kept him off the court for nearly four months. He then returned just before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished the year averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 14 appearances.

This came after he showcased his upside in a limited stretch with Chicago in 2018-19, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first 15 games with the team.

"He's such a floor spacer. He can shoot. He can create out of the pick-and-roll. He's big. He's long. He has a high IQ. He can pass, has a good feel for the game," teammate Coby White said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports. "He's automatic from three levels of the court."

Even if he doesn't become a go-to option for the Bulls, Porter has still proved to be a difference-maker when healthy based on his time with the Washington Wizards.

In two seasons from 2016 to 2018, the wing averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while making 43.7 percent of shots from three-point range. He ranked in the top 30 in the NBA in win shares in each season despite a limited usage rate, per Basketball Reference.

This earned him a lofty extension, although he's still trying to justify his salary in his second location.

If he can stay on the court, the 27-year-old can help the Bulls turn things around after three straight losing seasons. A big year will also help him become a sought-after player in free agency next summer.