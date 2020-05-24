Hunter Henry Talks Chargers Contract and Justin Herbert vs. Tyrod Taylor

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Hunter Henry is looking forward to the future of the Los Angeles Chargers, both individually and as a team.

The Chargers are going through a transition in 2020 with Philip Rivers leaving in free agency, putting the offense in the hands of Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick at quarterback. The team also placed the franchise tag on Henry, giving him the option of playing on a one-year tender if he doesn't sign a long-term deal.

The tight end discussed each scenario Saturday on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

Unlike some top players around the league, Henry said he would play next season on the franchise tag if it came to that.

"I think it's fine," Henry said (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). "Obviously, I think I would like to get something done; just security, and long term and just with the team and the franchise. It's another year of playing football, man, that's how I look at it."

He could make $10.6 million in 2020 if he doesn't sign a new contract by July 15, per Spotrac.

The 25-year-old added that while there were some extension talks early in the process, "we haven't really done much since."

Henry is coming off his best year in the NFL, finishing 2019 with 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Injuries remained an issue as he played just 12 games, but he showcased the talent that made him a second-round draft pick in 2016.

He'll hope for a big 2020 season pairing with whomever is under center.

Even without organized team activities due to the coronavirus, Henry has gotten a chance to work with Herbert and provided an early scouting report on the rookie.

"He's got a great arm. Obviously, he went first round, sixth pick for a reason," the tight end said. "He's very, very talented. Obviously, the mental side of the game will be the biggest thing."

If Herbert isn't the starter in Week 1, Henry would still have confidence in Taylor.

"Big believer in Tyrod, too, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he's going to bring to us this year," he added.

Despite coming off a 5-11 season, there is seemingly a lot of upside in Los Angeles.