UFC Rumors: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo to Main Event Fight Night in June

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

Jessica Eye
Jessica EyeJeff Bottari/Getty Images

Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo are set to headline June 13's UFC Fight Night event in a flyweight bout.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the pair had agreed to the main event, though no location for the fight has been determined.

Both fighters are returning to the Octagon for the first time since December. Eye is coming off a unanimous-decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC 245, while Calvillo fought to a majority draw with Marina Rodriguez at a UFC on ESPN event.

Eye is ranked as the No. 1 women's flyweight contender for Valentina Shevchenko's championship. Shevchenko knocked Eye out at UFC 238, so Eye needs at least this win to earn a potential rematch. She is considered the No. 12 pound-for-pound woman by UFC.

Calvillo is currently ranked as the No. 10 strawweight. She is moving up in weight class after missing weight for her bout against Rodriguez.

UFC's next event is slated for May 30 in Las Vegas.

