AEW Double or Nothing Results: Matches AEW Must Book in 2020
On the heels of a monumentally excellent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling now looks to the remainder of 2020 as it continues to build its brand and forge its revolution in the wrestling industry.
Much of its ability to do both will be based on its ability to craft matches and storylines fans can invest in emotionally, thus sticking with the company for the long haul.
To do so, it can look to storylines of the past that have yet to have the proper payoff.
There are stars like current world champion Jon Moxley who has this on-again, off-again rivalry with Pac that could easily be exploited into a sustained main event.
Then there are Luchasaurus and newcomer Brian Cage, who gave fans a small taste of what a physical war between them might look like.
In preparation for all that is to come from AEW throughout the remainder of the year, take a look at these five matches that the creative team must book before 2020 comes to an end.
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Pac
Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, Pac and the Lucha Bros formed Death Triangle, a trio of vile villains who likely would have run roughshod over AEW. That would include, presumably, world champion Jon Moxley.
Pac is no stranger to the champion. On the debut episode of Dynamite, Moxley dropped him with a Paradigm Shift and left him to lose a tag team match to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. From there, the Brit wrestled to a time limit draw with Moxley before suffering a defeat at his hand earlier this year.
There is a wealth of history to pull from in order to craft that quality PPV title program.
Furthermore, we have begun witnessing Moxley’s reliance on MMA holds and submissions of late, most recently in Saturday’s Double or Nothing victory over Brodie Lee. A match that sees him fight for a rear-naked choke while Pac constantly looks to apply The Brutalizer would provide Moxley with a whole new, fresh type of title defense the likes of which he has yet to have.
Above all, it would elevate Pac and Death Triangle. Given the talent involved, that would be a very welcome thing.
TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. MJF
At Revolution, MJF scored the biggest win of his young career when he blasted Cody with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and pinned his shoulders to the mat. It was the culmination of a months-long story and one that really managed to captivate fans.
Now that MJF has exorcised the demon of Jungle Boy from his life, and Cody has a shiny new belt around his waist, would it not make sense for the loudmouthed egotist to stake a claim to the No. 1 contendership?
That Cody never really got the measure of revenge the AEW faithful had hoped for at Revolution, after all of the pain and suffering he endured just to get that match, makes the idea of a rematch even more appealing.
Throw in MJF’s impressive unbeaten streak, and his desire to win titles to go along with that beautiful diamond ring of his, and you have all the reason to bring those two former friends together for a proper blowoff to their program.
On the heels of a brilliantly wrestled match against Jungle Boy, and another great match out of Cody as he defeated Lance Archer in a brawl, those two stars deserve the opportunity to make up for a match that was not quite the classic fans anticipated back at the February PPV.
AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker
The road to Double or Nothing and what was eventually her AEW Women’s Championship victory over Nyla Rose really began with Hikaru Shida’s hard-fought, hard-hitting victory over Dr. Britt Baker on the April 8 episode of Dynamite.
It was in that match that Baker suffered a broken nose that sent blood pouring down over her face, injury to go along with the insult of her defeat. Since then, Shida has risen to championship status while Baker built on her increasingly over heel persona.
Given the strength of their previous encounter, their parallel rises up the ranks and a women’s division that finally feels like it is building momentum after a rough start, a rematch between the two with the top prize in that division at stake is one that AEW cannot deny this year.
The idea of the egotistical Baker targeting the beloved Shida is a fantastic dynamic that fans could invest in and really provide genuine heat for. If played correctly, it could very realistically be the cornerstone rivalry of that entire division.
Luchasaurus vs. Brian Cage
AEW fans got a taste of what a Luchasaurus vs. Brian Cage match might look like in the Casino Ladder Match. The hard-hitting battle between heavyweights provided a suitable exclamation point on the opening match of the night. More importantly, tossing Luchasaurus around made Cage look even more impressive in his first night with the company.
What better way to further establish The Machine as a total badass, world title contender while also highlighting the rare athleticism of the mask-wearing babyface than by putting them in the ring together and letting them shine without the distractions of seven other wrestlers?
We have not had the opportunity to see Luchasaurus really showcase what he is capable of since the hamstring injury that halted his momentum late last year. The more he gets to do so against other heavyweights, especially one that features similar styles and abilities like Cage, the greater the opportunity for him to re-establish himself as one of the potential breakout stars in the company.
Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
The Elite and The Inner Circle may have wrapped up their rivalry in the extraordinary spectacle that was the Stadium Stampede Match Saturday night but there is still one untapped match that could provide yet another classic tag team contest.
Jericho and Guevara are only now finding their footing as a team, constantly getting better with every outing. As a legitimate team, Le Sex Gods, they could easily earn a few wins to climb into contention and challenge Page and Omega.
Of course, that is all dependent upon the tag champions remaining in that role and not breaking up or dropping the gold before then.
That match could easily take place at Fyter Fest or in September at All Out and be a legitimate main event based on the talent involved alone. More importantly, from a storyline perspective, it could be The Inner Circle's last-gasp effort to stick it to The Elite after their high-profile loss.
