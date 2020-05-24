AEW Double or Nothing Results: Matches AEW Must Book in 2020

0 of 5

Credit: AEW

On the heels of a monumentally excellent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling now looks to the remainder of 2020 as it continues to build its brand and forge its revolution in the wrestling industry.

Much of its ability to do both will be based on its ability to craft matches and storylines fans can invest in emotionally, thus sticking with the company for the long haul.

To do so, it can look to storylines of the past that have yet to have the proper payoff.

There are stars like current world champion Jon Moxley who has this on-again, off-again rivalry with Pac that could easily be exploited into a sustained main event.

Then there are Luchasaurus and newcomer Brian Cage, who gave fans a small taste of what a physical war between them might look like.

In preparation for all that is to come from AEW throughout the remainder of the year, take a look at these five matches that the creative team must book before 2020 comes to an end.