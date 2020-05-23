Video: LeBron James Narrates Nike Ad About Sports Returning from COVID-19 Hiatus

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spread a positive message amid the coronavirus pandemic in an ad released by Nike on Saturday.

James narrated the ad, which featured him and other Nike athletes, such as Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Naomi Osaka facing adversity before bouncing back:

LeBron closed the ad by saying: "We are never too far down to come back."

The ad applies not only to athletes and sports fans, but also to society since the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted many from a physical, emotional and financial perspective.

Nike's timing was ideal since some sports are starting to return and others could be on the precipice of doing so.

NASCAR began holding races last week without fans in attendance, and the German Bundesliga resumed soccer matches as well.

Discussions between Major League Baseball owners and players have been held about finding a way to start the 2020 season.

On Saturday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass announced that the league has begun "exploratory conversations" with the Walt Disney Company about resuming the 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, at some point.

If that happens, James and the Lakers will be in a strong position, since they own the best record in the Western Conference at 49-19 and will be among the top contenders to win the NBA championship.