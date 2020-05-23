Pat Riley Told 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan Once Took His Hawaii Hotel Suite

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 21: Head Coach Pat Riley and Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars looks on against the Western Conference All-Stars during the 1993 All-Star Game on February 21, 1993 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The West defeated the Eats 135-132 in OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As sprawling as The Last Dance was across 10 episodes, director Jason Hehir was unable to fit some stories about Michael Jordan into the overall narrative.

Appearing on the After the Last Dance podcast, Hehir recalled a story Pat Riley told about how Jordan took his suite at a Hawaii hotel and waved at him from the balcony after getting the room:

According to Hehir, the incident occurred in 1992 or 1993 when Riley was head coach of the New York Knicks. This was during the height of the Knicks' rivalry with the Chicago Bulls, whom they met in the postseason four straight years from 1991 to 1994.

Riley took over the Knicks in the 1991-92 season, and Jordan's Bulls eliminated them in the 1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals and 1993 Eastern Conference Finals.

Riley and the Knicks got some semblance of revenge on the Bulls with a victory in the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals en route to playing in the NBA Finals, but that series came in the midst of Jordan's first retirement.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Disney Could Be Sole NBA Host Site

    NBA in 'exploratory' talks for single-site return at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in late July

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Disney Could Be Sole NBA Host Site

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Have LaMelo as Top-Rated PG on Draft Board

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Have LaMelo as Top-Rated PG on Draft Board

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Sends GMs Survey Outlining Possible Formats for Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Sends GMs Survey Outlining Possible Formats for Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The 5 Fights That Changed the NBA 👊

    Looking back at some of the most brutal fights in NBA history

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 5 Fights That Changed the NBA 👊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report