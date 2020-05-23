Pat Riley Told 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan Once Took His Hawaii Hotel Suite

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As sprawling as The Last Dance was across 10 episodes, director Jason Hehir was unable to fit some stories about Michael Jordan into the overall narrative.

Appearing on the After the Last Dance podcast, Hehir recalled a story Pat Riley told about how Jordan took his suite at a Hawaii hotel and waved at him from the balcony after getting the room:

According to Hehir, the incident occurred in 1992 or 1993 when Riley was head coach of the New York Knicks. This was during the height of the Knicks' rivalry with the Chicago Bulls, whom they met in the postseason four straight years from 1991 to 1994.

Riley took over the Knicks in the 1991-92 season, and Jordan's Bulls eliminated them in the 1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals and 1993 Eastern Conference Finals.

Riley and the Knicks got some semblance of revenge on the Bulls with a victory in the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals en route to playing in the NBA Finals, but that series came in the midst of Jordan's first retirement.