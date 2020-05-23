LaMelo Ball Says It 'Would Be Real Cool' to Team Up with Brother Lonzo in NBA

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball won't be picky about which NBA team he ends up on, but the prospect of playing with his brother, Lonzo Ball, has crossed his mind.

Speaking to GQ's Christopher Riley, LaMelo said playing with Lonzo is something they talked about growing up and it "would be real cool."



Ball did note he "will play for any team" as he continues to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft.

It's possible Lonzo's team⁠, the New Orleans Pelicans⁠, will have the opportunity to draft LaMelo.

While it remains to be seen what form the NBA draft lottery will take when it happens, under the current format, New Orleans has a 1.2 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick based on its 28-36 record.

Those odds are long, but the Pelicans only had a 6 percent chance to win the lottery last year and got the No. 1 pick anyway.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Ball going No. 3 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in his most recent mock, but he noted in the intro this could be "one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory."

If the draft is as uncertain at the top as it seems it could be, the idea of LaMelo and Lonzo teaming up in New Orleans with Zion Williamson doesn't sound ridiculous at all.