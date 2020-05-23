Report: Seahawks' Carlos Hyde Underwent Surgery on Shoulder Injury in February

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

New Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde reportedly underwent shoulder surgery in February.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, Hyde played through a torn labrum during the 2019 season with the Houston Texans and "exacerbated" the injury during the team's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Seahawks agreed to a deal with Hyde. The 29-year-old appeared in all 18 games for the Texans last season, including the postseason. He wasn't listed on Houston's official injury report for the AFC Divisional Round game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12.

It's unclear how the injury might impact Hyde's readiness for the 2020 season.

Seattle's running backs were ravaged by injuries last season. Rashaad Penny tore his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, and Chris Carson suffered a fractured hip in a Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in January he expects Carson to be ready for training camp, but he didn't want to provide a timeline for Penny.

Carson, a seventh-round pick in 2017, has run for more than 1,000 yards the past two seasons. Travis Homer showed promise with 170 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches in limited action as a rookie in 2019.

Hyde set career highs with 245 carries and 1,070 rushing yards in 2019.