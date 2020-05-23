Report: Seahawks' Carlos Hyde Underwent Surgery on Shoulder Injury in February

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

New Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde reportedly underwent shoulder surgery in February.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, Hyde played through a torn labrum during the 2019 season with the Houston Texans and "exacerbated" the injury during the team's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Seahawks agreed to a deal with Hyde. The 29-year-old appeared in all 18 games for the Texans last season, including the postseason. He wasn't listed on Houston's official injury report for the AFC Divisional Round game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12.

It's unclear how the injury might impact Hyde's readiness for the 2020 season.

Seattle's running backs were ravaged by injuries last season. Rashaad Penny tore his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, and Chris Carson suffered a fractured hip in a Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in January he expects Carson to be ready for training camp, but he didn't want to provide a timeline for Penny.

Carson, a seventh-round pick in 2017, has run for more than 1,000 yards the past two seasons. Travis Homer showed promise with 170 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches in limited action as a rookie in 2019.

Video Play Button

Hyde set career highs with 245 carries and 1,070 rushing yards in 2019.

Related

    Report: Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Carson's Fantasy Outlook After Seahawks Sign Carlos Hyde

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Chris Carson's Fantasy Outlook After Seahawks Sign Carlos Hyde

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks to Sign Carlos Hyde

    Seattle agrees to terms with veteran running back for 1-yr deal worth up to $4M (Schefter)

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks to Sign Carlos Hyde

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Prescott Leveraging to Be NFL's Top-Paid QB

    Whether he's in Dallas or elsewhere, he's set to get his money 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Prescott Leveraging to Be NFL's Top-Paid QB

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report