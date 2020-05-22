2021 Top Recruit Jonathan Kuminga's List Includes Duke, Kentucky, NBA G League

Photo credit: 247Sports.

College basketball recruit Jonathan Kuminga announced his list of potential landing spots Friday, with four schools and the NBA G League making the cut.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Kuminga revealed that Duke, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas Tech and the G League are in the running.

Kuminga is a native of the Congo who moved to the United States in order to pursue basketball. He attends The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey, and is listed by 247Sports as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Kuminga is also considering reclassifying from 2021 to 2020, and his brother Joel Ntambwe told Daniels that the G League offer "could be for this year."

The G League is quickly becoming a popular option for top high school recruits since they can spend one year in the league, make money and receive quality preparation for the NBA. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the G League professional pathway program will pay elite prospects $500,000 or more.

Big-time college basketball may get more eyes on prospects, but since so many of the top prospects enter the NBA draft after one season anyway, playing for free without any intention of getting a degree isn't an attractive option for everyone.

If Kuminga does choose the G League for either this season or next season, he will join a handful of other well-known prospects, including Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Kai Sotto.

Kuminga already has ideal size at 6'8" and 210 pounds, and his versatility would likely play well immediately in either the college ranks or the G League.

According to 247Sports' Brian Snow, the forward has top-flight length and athleticism that allow him to compare favorably to Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac. Snow believes Kuminga is on track to eventually be a first-round pick in the NBA draft.

In terms of his college or professional playing choice, 247Sports recruiting expert Chris Fisher predicted that Texas Tech will land Kuminga.

Kuminga would be a major coup not only for a Red Raiders team that played in the national championship game two seasons ago, but for any school or league that is able to land him.