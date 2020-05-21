Lance Armstrong Says He Told '10,000 Lies' Throughout Doping Scandal

May 22, 2020

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong said in the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary LANCE that he told "10,000 lies" during his racing career.

“Nobody dopes and is honest," Armstrong said, per Brett Schrotenboer of USA Today.

"You’re not. The only way you can dope and be honest is if nobody ever asks you, which is not realistic. The second somebody asks you, you lie. It might be one lie because you answer it once. Or in my case it might be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times."

The first episode of the two-part documentary will air Sunday, with the final part airing the following Sunday.

Schrotenboer, who has already seen the documentary, discussed a few of its notable moments, including Armstrong's retelling of forging birth certificates so he could race as a teenager and his feud with ex-teammate Floyd Landis.

Armstrong was one of the world's most decorated, inspirational and revered athletes, winning the Tour de France seven times from 1999-2005. He did so after beating testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 1996.

However, doping allegations followed Armstrong, who consistently denied that he cheated.

Video Play Button

But Armstrong came clean in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013, admitting that his Tour de France titles were all aided by doping.

In addition, he copped to being a bully to others who questioned his tactics in the midst of continuing his doping and protecting his career.

Part I of LANCE airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The second part will air the following Sunday, also on ESPN at 9 p.m.

