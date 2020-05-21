Former Chargers DB Joe Beauchamp Dies at Age 76

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former San Diego Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp, who is sixth on the team's all-time career interceptions list, died Wednesday at the age of 76.

Per a team press release, Beauchamp's three interceptions Sept. 24, 1972 against the Denver Broncos ties a team record for most picks in one game. He's also fourth in interception return yards and pick-sixes.

The former Iowa State star played in San Diego from 1966-1975. He had a career-high six interceptions in 1972, with one returned for a score. His other two pick-sixes came during the 1968 season, when he had five interceptions overall.

Remarkably, 10 of Beauchamp's 23 interceptions came against the Broncos, even though only 10 of his 78 career games came against the team. He had three multi-interception games against Denver and earned two of his three pick-sixes versus the Broncos, one each in 1968 and 1972.

Beauchamp also played on the 1970 Chargers in their first official year in the NFL following the AFL-NFL merger.