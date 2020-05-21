Nick Saban Jokingly Rips Alabama Mascot for Not Wearing Mask in New PSA Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the field watching his team warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Few things in sports are more intimidating than making Nick Saban angry, something the Alabama mascot found out the hard way.  

In a new public service announcement encouraging people to wear masks and socially distance, Saban jokingly berates Big Al for not wearing a face mask and disobeying social distancing guidelines:

Saban has been very active in encouraging Alabama citizens to do their part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve. He appeared in a local news PSA in March, urging people to stay home and practice social distancing. 

Normally, Saban ripping someone on his own team would be bad news. But in this case, it seems like Big Al took one for the team in order to provide a valuable reminder during a global pandemic.

